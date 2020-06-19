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Vaccines Movie VaxXed, Flat Earth & Scientism Exposed
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103 views • June 19, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jun 21, 2016 with 4.2K views.
VaxXed The Movie exposes just how bad Scientism is getting! Anyone that doesn't buy into their "Science" is labeled one that must believe in a Flat Earth!
Vaccination is a very controversial topic but one that should not be taken lightly. Could there be a link with autism and vaccinations? In the end it's up to the parents to decide for their children. No government should take away that right. Help bring awareness to this awful epidemic that's spreading through the world and celebrate all those that are standing strong risking it all to reveal the truth.
Get the word out! http://vaxxedthemovie.com/ #vaxXed
See the truth from #CDCWhistleBlower.
Producers Polly Tommey and Del Bigtree join Global Calgary with details on a controversial documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which was disinvited from the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie will be playing in Calgary at the Plaza Theatre until June 23. Watch the entire interview @ Global News https://globalnews.ca/video/2776522/controversial-documentary-vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe-coming-to-calgary#autoplay
VaxXed The Movie exposes just how bad Scientism is getting! Anyone that doesn't buy into their "Science" is labeled one that must believe in a Flat Earth!
Vaccination is a very controversial topic but one that should not be taken lightly. Could there be a link with autism and vaccinations? In the end it's up to the parents to decide for their children. No government should take away that right. Help bring awareness to this awful epidemic that's spreading through the world and celebrate all those that are standing strong risking it all to reveal the truth.
Get the word out! http://vaxxedthemovie.com/ #vaxXed
See the truth from #CDCWhistleBlower.
Producers Polly Tommey and Del Bigtree join Global Calgary with details on a controversial documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which was disinvited from the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie will be playing in Calgary at the Plaza Theatre until June 23. Watch the entire interview @ Global News https://globalnews.ca/video/2776522/controversial-documentary-vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe-coming-to-calgary#autoplay
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