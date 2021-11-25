Part A - Cabal Scum Bag Twirp - AG Gsrland - sicks the FBI on Patriot Mother of 4 in Colorado Her interview is shocking.

Garland is such a Dwieb. A real Twirp. The kind of loser that would get beat up in High School. That is most likely why he is such an Asshole right now. Anyway, this lady tells her story. Oh my God. I want to be on her team. I love Colorado. Compare her to the Old Hag Drunk ( Pelosi ), or how about to that career criminal Maxine Waters from California. Whose team do you want to be on ? Anyway, Happy Thanksgiving to all you Patriots out there. And to all you Scum Bag criminal democrats out there , we welcome you to Gitmo.