Dr. Andrew Kaufman: The Big Virus Hoax - Theorizing Viruses as Exosomes

Andrew Kaufman, MD, is credentialed in biology, medicine, oncology, and psychiatry. He received his training and degrees from Duke University, MIT and South Carolina Medical University. He says there are no such things as "viruses" and the "Coronavirus Global Pandemic" is a "manufactured event."In this presentation, he shows that viruses and exosomes are one-in-the-same.Exosomes are essential to health because they carry toxins out of sick cells and trigger the immune system to attack the cause of the illness. The cause is not the messenger, but something that is injuring the body. Typically, that is toxicity in food, air, water, drugs, electromagnetic exposure, or old age. Any of these cause exosomes to get to work. The significance of this is that the global campaign to identify and kill a dreaded virus is, not only futile, it will cause even more illness triggered by cellular trauma from toxic medications and vaccines.source