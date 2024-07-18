© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why I Left This Religion | Candace Ep 16
I discuss the blind faith people have in “the science,” Pride Month is over, Marine Le Pen is triumphant in France, and Tia Mowry gives horrible relationship advice.
00:00 - Start
00:56 - The religion of “trust the science”
13:25 - Was pride month a little less proud this year?
19:22 - Le Pen’s victory in France
22:33 - Tia Lowry gives horrible advice
28:28 - Comments