© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There's A Star In My Heaven Tonight" is a tender country ballad that glows with love’s quiet magic, likening a sweetheart to a guiding star lighting up the night. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/selected-verses-from-the-heart-and-pen-of-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969