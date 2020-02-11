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Wuhan China Brutal Quarantine Methods are Backfiring!! Bad Omens Seen Everywhere!!
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637 views • February 11, 2020
#Wuhan #China very brutal #Quarantine methods are backfiring & causing the #CoronaVirus to spread like wildfire!! Signs of Bad Omens seen all over China as Crows move in & sparrows move out!!
More Apartment building doors being welding shut & brutal police arrest aren't putting a stop to the madness!!
#brutal #WuhanLockDown #Harbin #Hubei #coronaviruschina #CoronaVirusOutbreak
More Apartment building doors being welding shut & brutal police arrest aren't putting a stop to the madness!!
#brutal #WuhanLockDown #Harbin #Hubei #coronaviruschina #CoronaVirusOutbreak
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