BOEING SHOCK REPORT! Their planes could BREAK APART says new whistleblower Redacted News

Mirrored Content
A Boeing whistleblower says that the 787 Dreamliner planes could “break apart,” prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration. The whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, says he worked at Boeing for over a decade and that he submitted documents to the FAA showing that the fuselage can come apart in several places because the pieces are made “from different manufacturers, and they are not exactly the same shape where they fit together.” Like Ikea furniture!? Boeing refutes this obviously.
