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NWO Police, Free Speech Is Sedition
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406 views • October 16, 2021
We are witnessing the planned dismantling of our police, military, medical system, educational system and much much more. This is decades, possibly longer in the making. This case is just one smaller aspect of it. We are witnessing it happen in real time.
Sources:
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/judge-orders-chicago-fop-president-to-stop-encouraging-officers-to-defy-vaccine-requirement/2638976/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkvaRkY7Alw&;ab_channel=FOX32Chicago
https://educate-yourself.org/nwo/
https://twitter.com/AbraxasSpa/status/1447850751787773956
http://libgen.li/ads.php?md5=fbd2a9ac7f111efe5190795dcdc72925 (John Coleman Book)
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/judge-orders-chicago-fop-president-to-stop-encouraging-officers-to-defy-vaccine-requirement/2638976/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkvaRkY7Alw&;ab_channel=FOX32Chicago
https://educate-yourself.org/nwo/
https://twitter.com/AbraxasSpa/status/1447850751787773956
http://libgen.li/ads.php?md5=fbd2a9ac7f111efe5190795dcdc72925 (John Coleman Book)
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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