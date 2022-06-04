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Soaring Gas & Consumer Prices Send White House into Lying Spin Mode 6/3/22
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50 views • June 04, 2022
Ahead on tonight's Headline News Stories: Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the few GOP governors who has openly defied woke virtue-signaling, making it clear time and time again that the “Free State of Florida” will not participate.

Then, Matt Walsh has a new eye popping documentary titled "What is a Woman" where he travels the world to find out.

Joe Biden vows to take on the second amendment and gives a bizarre inflation speech riddled with lies and excuses.

Next, as the Russian invasion has entered its 100th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Russian forces are now in control of 20% of Ukraine's territory. "As of today, about 20% of our territory is under the control of the occupiers, almost 125 thousand square kilometers. This is much larger than the area of all the Benelux countries combined," he said in a virtual address before Luxembourg lawmakers. All of that and much more! https://www.resistancechicks.com/soaring-gas-consumer-prices-send-white-house-into-lying-spin-mode/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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