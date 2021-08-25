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Read the back of the box- lol
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333 views • August 25, 2021
Watch the little clip - the gal talks about what is written on the back of the box of Ivermectin horse paste - she I believe is holding the one from Durvet - I have the same warning on the back of the box from Farnam, Ivercare.
it simply states
WARNING : DO NOT USE IN HORSES INTENTED FOR HUMAN CONSUMPSTION.
Why its anything what it seems in this world, and how you can handle it.
it simply states
WARNING : DO NOT USE IN HORSES INTENTED FOR HUMAN CONSUMPSTION.
Why its anything what it seems in this world, and how you can handle it.
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