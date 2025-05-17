Is Trump the King of the Word, Lawless One?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Donald Trump the King of the World? Ushering in the BEAST System, VCAST Covers:

Apple Computer has the Lefty version of Nurolink’s brain to computer interface (optogenetics). If your DNA changes, are you patentable? Could the Mastercard Ai purchasing agent stop you from buying what you want once the social / Carbon trackers are launched? Own nothing and like it.

It is beyond creepy how Donald Trump received a royal-style welcome in Middle EAST, where he and top U.S. tech and finance leaders secured major deals to expand the AI beast system / military infrastructure. Trump is pushing peace getting countries to join the Abraham Accords. When they say peace and safety, there shall be sudden destruction.

Is Trump the Lawless one? Trump’s financial ties—including a rubbish $300M Trump meme coin investment from a Chinese firm with no income (buying influence)? VCAST dives deep into the legalese of the $400M jet gift from Qatar. Remember, Jared Kushner’s company received a bailout for its struggling 666 Fifth Avenue property from a Qatar-linked firm shortly after he supported a blockade against Qatar. Trump visits Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi—a complex housing a mosque, church, and synagogue—talking unity. How does this all fit Bible Prophecy?



