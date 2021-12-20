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Main Ingredients Of Comirnaty Jab Not Approved For Human Use
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246 views • December 20, 2021
‼️‼️‼️ URGENT MESSAGE by Beate Bahner:
Children in LIFE DANGER due to Biontech vaccination ‼️‼️‼️.
The latest up-to-date findings have revealed that the main components of the Comirnaty vaccine consist of ingredients that are not approved for use in humans.
Manufacturers are companies specialized in "networking devices".
The nano-lipids and nano-particles ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 can only be used for research purposes and are produced by technology companies - not pharmaceutical companies.
These are massive violations of the German Medicines Act - all persons involved in these vaccinations face a prison sentence of up to 10 years under Section 95 of the German Medicines Act!
🟥 Beate Bahner, specialist lawyer for medical law.
Author of the book "Corona Vaccination: What Doctors and Patients Absolutely Need to Know".
Member of the Lawyers for Enlightenment
My Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/rechtsanwaeltin_beate_bahner
My homepage:
www.beatebahner.de
Children in LIFE DANGER due to Biontech vaccination ‼️‼️‼️.
The latest up-to-date findings have revealed that the main components of the Comirnaty vaccine consist of ingredients that are not approved for use in humans.
Manufacturers are companies specialized in "networking devices".
The nano-lipids and nano-particles ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 can only be used for research purposes and are produced by technology companies - not pharmaceutical companies.
These are massive violations of the German Medicines Act - all persons involved in these vaccinations face a prison sentence of up to 10 years under Section 95 of the German Medicines Act!
🟥 Beate Bahner, specialist lawyer for medical law.
Author of the book "Corona Vaccination: What Doctors and Patients Absolutely Need to Know".
Member of the Lawyers for Enlightenment
My Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/rechtsanwaeltin_beate_bahner
My homepage:
www.beatebahner.de
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