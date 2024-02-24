Not Genius: Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's failed strategy

This week, Just Human and Burning Bright attempted to take us through the logical progression Fani Willis and Nathan Wade utilized to come up with their genius lie about the 'fat stacks' strategy employed and taught by Fani's Black Panther daddy.
Ultimately, he failed to keep a straight face.
