IF MY HAT TRIGGERS YOU ... F*CK YOU OATH BREAKERS

SOME ONE NEEDS TO SAY IT.

When I was 14 and homeless I used to take the train up to the Boston Common.

I met a lot of homeless Veterans and didn't understand how the country could forget about them.

That made me never join the military.

Growing up hearing about the government sending billions of dollars to other countries I always thought of them...

Just don't understand why anyone would want to join.

Don't say "for money' and don't say "I'm just doing my job" You're pathetic!

I wish everyone serving would WAKE UP.

I WILL NEVER THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE. I'M NOT BRAINWASHED.