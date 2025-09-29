TECH BROS ARE WINNING BECAUSE YOU STILL PAY ATTENTIION TO THEIR DISTRACTIONS!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972477357148848360?t=PsJ9q6aplngwit_Dt2HdAQ&s=19
Starmer: 'You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID' 'It's as simple as that' https://rumble.com/v6zluoa-starmer-you-will-not-be-able-to-work-in-the-united-kingdom-if-you-do-not-ha.html
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972434609435738236?t=dZTu3xjy9uIoyYz-cDCbzQ&s=19
21st century eugenics & Transhumanism Agenda. From 2002...
‘If the Cognitive Scientists can think it, the Nano people can build it, the Bio people can implement it, and the IT people can monitor & control it’ https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972057641510932911?t=kdJlhup6n0B60PNRG_Xafw&s=19
LET ME SHOW YOU WHY THERE WILL BE NO POLITICAL SOLUTIONS! EDUCATE YOURSELVES AND LEARN TO ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELVES! https://rumble.com/v6zk3yc-422521860.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1971689937780330844?t=oByO8l0A90w_gcDJS8Hb0g&s=19
IF YOU CANT SEE IT THEN YOU ARE IN BIG TROUBLE! I WOULDN'T WANNA BE YOU!!! https://rumble.com/v6zieei-if-you-cant-see-it-then-you-are-in-big-trouble-i-wouldnt-wanna-be-you.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
￼
.
A FEW CLIPS OF DONALD J. TRUMP & ROBERT F. KENEDY JR. SELLING AMERICA OUT TO ISREAL BIOCONVERGENCE REVOLUTION PROGRAM!
https://rumble.com/v6z8xxc-422000832.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
￼
.
5.5 hrs of WAKE THE FUCK UP! 😅
With all the source documents we've pushed everywhere that are floating around now!
Ignorance is a choice!
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970525426570424715?t=4G24IyS6tMDIJIZ_5Mz6Vg&s=19
6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING? https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=VzhdtbdZnPrP_XyG8wpv9g&s=19
2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970709601185349830?t=Vn0OHfThvjunUSiLeZo3eQ&s=19
Sixth Generation (6G) to the Waying Seventh (7G) Wireless Communication Visions and Standards, Challenges, Applications https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383913150_Sixth_Generation_6G_to_the_Waying_Seventh_7G_Wireless_Communication_Visions_and_Standards_Challenges_Applications
￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969475264255013280?t=anTdqSt9O8S3Ok7dkeF0Bw&s=19