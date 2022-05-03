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Comprovado que a morte foi causada pela 💉💉
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2 views • May 03, 2022
Confirmada a morte de Bruno Graf, ocasionada pela 💉💉, o exame que comprova ser causa das vaxs atuais é o exame de Anti heparina FP4, exame muito caro, o ministério da saúde foi notificado e todos os demais órgãos que deveria ser competente e o caso foi ignorado, assim como milhares que estão notificando. Nunca foi pela saúde!!!! É controle!!!
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