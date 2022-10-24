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ISAIAH 61 shows Us the Ministry, AND The RESOLUTION .. This is PURE GOLD. Sorry about the ENDING...
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41 views • October 24, 2022
The Equipment was attacked AGAIN Toward the end of the Video but I'm Posting it as is.....
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