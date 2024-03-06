Urgent Prophetic Insight: The Nation, An Eclipse & the Sign of Jonah

Join Amanda as she unravels the captivating web of current events in Texas. She also explores the convergence of the immigration clash in Eagle Pass, the controversial Ishtar statue's journey from New York to Houston, and an impending April eclipse. Amanda connects historical battles during eclipses, spotlighting Nineveh, Texas, and other cities with intriguing connections to ancient prophecies. Uncover the echoes of Ishtar's influence in Texas, intertwined with Nikki Haley's surprising name connection. Tune in Mar. 5 at 5pm ET.

