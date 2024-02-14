Create New Account
SpyGate Blows Up
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

It’s All The Same Scandal: Color Revolution & Regime Change

* Ukraine

* Mar-a-Lago raid

* FISA cover-up

* Collusion hoax

* Spygate

* Impeachment hoax

* Biden documents


◦ READ: CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 14 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4dd2h9-this-will-blow-up-the-deep-states-war-on-trump-ep.-2187-08142024.html

Keywords
barack obamahillary clintoncorruptionfbideep staterussia collusionciaelection riggingdonald trumpdan bonginojohn brennanconspiracycabaljames comeyspygateelection interferenceukrainerussiagateelection meddlingrussia hoaxregime changecolor revolutionmichael shellenbergermatt taibbialex gutentag

