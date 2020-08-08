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Florida Doctor Exposes Testing Fraud
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265 views • August 08, 2020
Dr. Morris a doctor in Florida reveals false test results reporting. Reports of 100% positive for covid were in fact 10% when the labs were actually audited. Reports of hospitals being filled to capacity were also not accurate. Pharmacists in his state have refused to fill prescriptions for HCQ to treat patients, a drug he has prescribed for years to treat lupus.
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