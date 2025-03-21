Zelensky published a video showing the supposed consequences of the night drone attack on Odessa, Zaporozhye, Sumy, Kiev, Khmelnitsky and Chernigov regions.

Adding: I posted the video about this late last night. Cynthia

At night, Kiev deliberately blew up the Sudzha gas measuring station, located several hundred meters from the border in the Kursk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

On the night of March 21, 2025, at about 00:20, the Kiev regime deliberately blew up the Sudzha gas metering station, located several hundred meters from the state border on the Kursk region side.

This energy infrastructure facility, through which more than 40 million cubic meters of gas per day were previously pumped to European consumer countries, has been under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from August 7, 2024 to the present day.

Throughout this period, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units used this facility as one of their “safe” logistics points.

❗️ Thus, the explosion of an important Russian energy facility carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces retreating from the territory of the Kursk region is a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime, which should be considered in the general series of recent attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation in order to discredit the peace initiatives of the US President.