Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/22/23)
channel image
Puretrauma357
1494 Subscribers
125 views
Published 17 hours ago

The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/22/23)


BURDEN OF TRUTH-

Joe Rogan Calls For “Hotez vs. Kennedy Jr.” Debate, Pot Grows to $2.6M; Jefferey Jaxen Reports - FDA Ignores Undeniable Evidence piling up over COVID Jab and Myocarditis, and introducing Walensky’s Heir to CDC Director’s Chair, Mandy Cohen; Former Trump White House COVID Task Force Member gives incredible inside look into what was going on inside the administration’s embattled public health response.


Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Scott Atlas


SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/

Keywords
bigtreethe highwirewith del06-22-23

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket