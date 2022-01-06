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FULL SHOW: President Of France Says Unvaccinated Individuals Are Not People And He Wants “To Piss Them Off”
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60 views • January 06, 2022
As the Democrat Party and the world wide leftist ideology is becoming openly more authoritarian and tyrannical, Owen Shroyer is encouraging them to continue this behavior to show the world who they really are. From France’s President Macron saying non-vaccinated people are not citizens to the New York City District Attorney giving the city over the criminals, the taste of left wing authoritarianism that we’ve had since 2020 is about to be a full fledged assault. Owen also displays how it is more true and obvious than ever, liberals don’t live in reality. Guests include Natly Denise on sex trafficking operations run by Maxwell and Epstein and Daniel McCarthy on the demise of Trump politically.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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