Prophecies | ACCUSATION, TUNNELS, MUSLIMS AND HARVEST - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -


FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/ 


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com


Amanda Grace November 18, 2024

8:20-20:50

https://www.youtube.com/live/2uuqEPdOFlI?si=cRrbhItdxYk1n5pG


Robin D. Bullock November 19, 2023 

38:27-42:47

https://www.youtube.com/live/sQCtP-bSUyY?si=1MKcTd7pc2dm0Bmk


https://www.westernjournal.com/miracle-muslim-men-gaza-seek-christ-200-dream-jesus-night-report/


Tim Sheets October 29, 2023

(1 min) 


Kim Robinson Elijah Streams Nov 10, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3uvoc7-kim-robinson-god-said-hamas-will-be-crushed-into-hummus.html



Robin D Bullock

1:21:41-1:26:56

https://www.youtube.com/live/nt2xeiLzc8U?si=VsaqTBzwLOWYqbUF


Andrew Whalen 

58:06-1:03:54

https://rumble.com/v3x0yms-andrew-whalen-god-is-raising-up-a-prayer-force.html


Dutch Sheets 

0-12:31

https://youtu.be/ib0BSamzj9w?si=eKVoV9CHORKRMjGp


Chuck Pierce September 24, 2023

0-6:23

https://youtu.be/x4u-k1t6aC0?si=kcN8HVRdXqAN8aiR



