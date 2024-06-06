‘They deceived us’: Colombian who fought in Ukrainian Army tells how he was sent into the line of fire

Russian soldiers have captured a Colombian man who fought in the Ukrainian Army near Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Angel Cardenas Montilla, a former Colombian policeman with no combat experience, surrendered to Russian soldiers when all of his fellow countrymen had already been killed. The Ukrainian Army did not even pay him his first promised salary.

"The Ukrainians deceived us, they said we would guard the building, but it turned out they sent us straight into the line of fire," the POW said.

Cardenas Montilla said that foreigners like him who came to Ukraine are simply being deceived by the Ukrainian command and are being sent to their deaths: "Because we wanted to earn some money and do something we don't know how to do, we ended up with one foot in the grave, because they (Ukrainians) abandoned us, they never supported us."