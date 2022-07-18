The New Archonic World Order.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Ephesians 6 : 12 (KJV). A look at how the rapid progression and direction of humanity appears to be pulling us towards an artificial reality, in an attempt to interface us all with the Demiurge and his fleet of loyal Archons (principalities/rulers). Music 'Here is now' by Ketsa. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com