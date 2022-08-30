Stew Peters Full Show : Crimes Against Humanity!

Crimes Against Humanity! Did Trump Have Evidence of Sars 9/11 Plot? Vaxx Death Toll SURGES. Ashli Babbitt's mom, Micki Witthoeft along with her business partner and fellow patriot, Randy Ireland join the show to expose what really happened on J-6. Micki's daughter was murdered in cold blood, and patriots are forced to suffer inside the DC Gulags.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to detail how 13 billion bioweapons injections have been administered, and how the British government has confessed that people are dropping dead from the jab!

Edward Szall joins to expose how the Ukrainians are reckless Nazis, striking against Russian nuclear plants, and jeopardizing their entire country to win the war!

Weeks after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, we are left still questioning the logic behind such an aggressive attack. Everyone has been stuck speculating. George Webb joins the Stew Peters show to hopefully put our questions to rest and reveal what the FBI was really after.