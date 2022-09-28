Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Intel expert EXPOSES FBI leadership for ‘WEAPONIZING POWER’
33 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Sep 27, 2022 Richard Grenell is no stranger to government corruption. In fact Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence, tells Glenn how he witnessed corruption within the FBI firsthand. The deception that’s plaguing the D.C. swamp, he says, is thanks to department leaders weaponizing their power, not the rank and file agents below them. Grenell discusses how those leaders are using their stature or ‘crush dissent,’ and he explains why he believes the FBI — and U.S. agencies like it — CAN one day be rid of such politically partisan deceit…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KA6iSTHByA


Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptiondeceptionfbiintelpowerdcswampglenn beckleadershipnational intelligencerichard grenellweaponizingdepartment leaderscrush dissent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket