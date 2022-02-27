Pfizer vaccine proven to alter DNA in 6 hours

The parrot debunkers who were fueled by those they trusted were the ones spreading misinformation to the masses. Unfortunately, there lies will be costing lives. This is just one of many articles that prove the vaccine is a bio weapon and a poison antidote for a naïve populace. The lies are still being spread today. The vaccine needs to stop before they force this upon all our children. Healing needs to take place in those who pushed this vaccine, should be severely punished. If you weren’t part of the 5% batches that died of acute conditions like heart attack and stroke, you are part of the 95% batches who will bow to auto-immune diseases and cancer.