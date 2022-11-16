Create New Account
This policy may cause another 2008 ECONOMIC COLLAPSE
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 15, 2022

The far-left — and even some REPUBLICANS — continue to argue that ESG is just a theory and that it’ll never affect YOU. But the story Glenn shares in this story proves quite the opposite. In fact, new banking policies that are designed to allow more Americans to purchase homes could affect you GREATLY if it leads to another housing and economic collapse…just like the one in 2008.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNebAbrAMdc

