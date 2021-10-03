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Is the vaccine down-regulating the killer T-cells?
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585 views • October 03, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole seems to think so based on what he has been observing in his medical practice. This is one of the reasons why we are seeing an uptick in shingles, herpes, cancer etc. What need to be done is more research. The authorities that approved this experimental vaccine and released it amongst the populist before properly answering these incredibly important questions is a crime against humanity. If this is true, this could possibly cause a slow kill of the human population.
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