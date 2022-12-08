E1 of The Jim Gale Show: Awakening to a New World

In this inaugural episode of The Jim Gale Show, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt immediately lift us into unlimited possibilities of living from joy, love and abundance as they passionately share their mission to change the world.

In what they call “pulling back the veil,” the hosts dive deep into empowering listeners to release earlier programming—including many of the ways we’ve been conditioned by evil and dark forces.

They offer great hope for awakening in the new world that is unfolding, one in which freedom and becoming self-reliant, through awareness and actionable solutions, will be paramount.

Releasing fear, which is an “ultimate control tool”, is critical.

ABOUT THE COLLABORATION OF THE SHOW HOSTS:

Jim Gale: CEO of Food Forest Abundance and Permaculture Food Forest Designer

At age 19, Jim first learned about the power of writing his goals. From the practice of inspired visioning, he became a 4-time All American and National Champion wrestler.

After college, he moved to Hawaii, backpacked through 37 countries, lived with the Maasai, explored cultures, and searched for his next inspired vision.

He wrote his goals again at age 29, which included being retired in three years. Jim went on to create a mortgage company that reached $1.3 billion in sales in three years, leading him to early retirement and the achievement of another life goal.

He bought a boat, lived on the ocean for a year, and then moved to Costa Rica to build eco-villages where he discovered permaculture. It changed his life and he realized he needed to bring it to every household in the world. The idea whose time has come became Food Forest Abundance. Jim speaks about sovereignty, entrepreneurship, mindset, and freedom.

Learn about Jim, the "Chief Storyteller", and his company Food Forest Abundance:

Matthew Britt:

Matthew is head of sales and strategic partnerships at Food Forest Abundance. His passion is to be part of something much bigger than himself. He also focuses on making an impact on the lives of others and creating a better tomorrow for everyone.

