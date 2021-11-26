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How To Talk To The Uninformed At Thanksgiving About Vaccines
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330 views • November 26, 2021
Posted 25November2021 CDMedia:
Dr. Andy Wakefield of Children's Health Defense outlines how to talk with those in the dark about vaccines.
See More: American Conversations – The Fight Against Medical Tyranny https://creativedestructionmedia.com/american-conversations-the-fight-against-medical-tyranny/
Dr. Andy Wakefield of Children's Health Defense outlines how to talk with those in the dark about vaccines.
See More: American Conversations – The Fight Against Medical Tyranny https://creativedestructionmedia.com/american-conversations-the-fight-against-medical-tyranny/
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