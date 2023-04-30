⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1500 (30 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(30 April 2023)





Part I (see Part II (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7178))





💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka, Kislovka, Kamenka, Masyutovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been disabled close to Olshana and Berestovoye.

◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pick-up trucks have been neutralised.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Makeevka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.





◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue forcing the enemy out of the western part of the city of Artyomovsk, and have seized four blocks. Russia's Airborne Troops have been paralysing the enemy in the northern and southern outskirts of the city.





◽️ Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Yug Group of Forces have engaged the AFU units close to Bogdanovka and Artyomovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Russian aviation have made 4 sorties in this area during the day. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 61 firing missions.





💥 More than 200 Ukrainian troops have been eliminated and around 280 more have been evacuated with injuries of varying severity as a result of a missile strike on temporary deployment areas of the 24th Mechanised Brigade and a unit of the AFU Special Operations Forces close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 An artillery ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been annihilated near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy losses in this direction have amounted to over 480 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, 12 armoured fighting vehocles, 30 motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system during the day.

Part II

💥 In South Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar & Vladimirovka (DPR).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B & D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

In Kherson direction, over 10 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 motor vehicle, & 1 Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

In addition, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station was obliterated near Ponyatovka (Kherson region).

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU Group of Forces have engaged 82 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 115 areas during the day.

The command post of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian AF was hit near Belogorovka (LPR).

In the vicinity of Svessa (Sumy region), a military equipment and armament repair facility of the 117th Territorial Defence Brigade was hit.

In addition, up to 200 tonnes of ammunition of the AFU troops have been destroyed as a result of a strike on a train at a railway station near Kramatorsk (DPR).

Air defence facilities have intercepted 7 HIMARS & Uragan projectiles.

Moreover, 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed close to Novenkoye (Sumy region), Trudovoye, Chistopolye (Zaporozhye region), & Kirillovka (DPR).

In total, 413 airplanes & 230 helicopters, 3,905 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 AD missile systems, 8,920 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 1,095 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,695 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 9,882 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.