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Dont Let Em Take Your Soul 432,Be strong,we got them on the run(,LYRICS)
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36 views • May 21, 2020
The nature of all thats lovin now a days has turned to stone,
blades of grass are crumbling makes u want to stay on your own,
the preachers have stopped thier preaching,the things they do not heed,
neglected in its essence,now somethings wrong,now hate's the fashion,
CHORUS
Don't let em take your soul,don't let em take your soul,
Don't let them take your soul,don't let them take your soul,
and i know sometimes its too much to take,
dont 't be afraid to cry,it was all planned long ago
Now the good mans hated,corruted man sits on a throne,
all this love of violence,now a days is taught in the home,
its been said before me ,the enternal light is all but gone,
there's still some joy believe me,keep your smile ,let it radiate through you,
CHORUS
blades of grass are crumbling makes u want to stay on your own,
the preachers have stopped thier preaching,the things they do not heed,
neglected in its essence,now somethings wrong,now hate's the fashion,
CHORUS
Don't let em take your soul,don't let em take your soul,
Don't let them take your soul,don't let them take your soul,
and i know sometimes its too much to take,
dont 't be afraid to cry,it was all planned long ago
Now the good mans hated,corruted man sits on a throne,
all this love of violence,now a days is taught in the home,
its been said before me ,the enternal light is all but gone,
there's still some joy believe me,keep your smile ,let it radiate through you,
CHORUS
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