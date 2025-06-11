Securing Americans’ Data: Privacy & National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale: GOP OVERSIGHT

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1U2cjwl9ktY

Center for Human-e Technology Co-Founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss The AI Dilemma! ~ Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss how existing A.I. capabilities already pose catastrophic risks to a functional society https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cB0_-qKbal4





108th Congress Public Law 153] [From the U.S. Government Printing Office] To authorize appropriations for nanoscience, nanoengineering, and nanotechnology research, and for other purposes. Dec. 3, 2003 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-108publ153/html/PLAW-108publ153.htm

Nano Biosensing for COVID-19 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nano-enabled+biosensing+systems+for+intelligent+healthcare%3A+towards+COVID-19+management&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ee2fa1529a2e2de4eb2d70

2016 The Rockefeller University Coordinating Global Brain Projects U.S. BRAIN Initiative https://rumble.com/v6u6o9l-413496921.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Human Body as Cyber-Physical System https://search.brave.com/search?q=cyberphysical+system+human+body+as+the+node&source=android&summary=1&conversation=62210c5f995cb02e8f1526

Joint Communication and Bio-Sensing With Plasmonic Nano-Systems to Prevent the Spread of Infectious Diseases in the Internet of Nano-Bio Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joint+Communication+and+Bio-Sensing+With+Plasmonic+Nano-Systems+to+Prevent+the+Spread+of+Infectious+Diseases+in+the+Internet+of+Nano-Bio+Things&source=android&summary=1&conversation=087890fe25751c4edfefa2

The Human Body: A digital twin of the cyber physical systems

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476

Nanotechnology





Bio & Medicine

Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood https://phys.org/news/2023-11-networking-nano-biosensors-wireless-communication-blood.html

