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Media/CIA Manipulates & Lies To You, The War Is One Big Psyop & Congress Gives Itself A 21% Raise
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121 views • March 12, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Ukraine president Zelensky dancing - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/02/blockbuster-drag-queen-zelensky-found-a-billion-dollars-and-a-villa-in-miami/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media is nothing but lies and propaganda and they are collapsing - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/ukraine/?inf_contact_key=7512099b489461b3444c7a253c43862c4dfbc39d7283b2cb89d5189540b69330?ref_src=aimlessnews
Was hospital bombing staged - https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-deletes-russian-embassy-u-k-tweets-claiming-maternity-hospital-was-staged?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is a bioweapon attack next thing they blame on Russia - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-10-us-bioweapons-labs-confirmed-as-deep-state-sets-stage-for-biowar-false-flag-event-to-be-blamed-on-russia.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are all these pharma and chemical companies in Kiev - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Kiev.mp4
No way, Hunter Biden firm involved in Ukraine biolabs, color me shocked - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-firm-rosemont-seneca-invested-firm-tied-ukrainian-biolabs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Congress gave itself a raise in new spending bill - https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2022/03/americans-cant-afford-gas-congress-just-gave-daniel-greenfield/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Does Biden own an electric vehicle - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1501987767487803402?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trucker in Tennessee has sobering message - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fck-going-next-month-milk-cost-11-truck-drivers-rant-soaring-gas-prices-goes-viral-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Delta gonna lose, hope this guy gets huge payout - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1501817700619673602?ref_src=aimlessnews
Geo-engineering there way to your demise, from Brian - https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud exposed - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ballot-bombshells-20-episodes-exposing-fraud-illegalities-and?ref_src=aimlessnews
353 counties in 29 states had more than 100% voter registration - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/new-judicial-watch-analysis-finds-353-u-s-counties-in-29-states-with-voter-registration-exceeding-100/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud evidence in Georgia - https://rsbnetwork.com/news/voterga-reveals-election-changing-discrepancies-in-georgia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Arrogant asshole gets 150 days in jail - https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/10/us/jussie-smollett-sentencing-trial/index.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NASA goes woke - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nasa-unveils-new-gender-pronoun-project/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Duck Duck Go censors news, I use the Brave browser and Brave search engine - https://search.brave.com/
Dogs - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antidote-to-politics-doggy-style/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1502283195802271745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - We the People (Kid Rock) - Lets Go Brandon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29veHfOMD40
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Ukraine president Zelensky dancing - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/02/blockbuster-drag-queen-zelensky-found-a-billion-dollars-and-a-villa-in-miami/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media is nothing but lies and propaganda and they are collapsing - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/ukraine/?inf_contact_key=7512099b489461b3444c7a253c43862c4dfbc39d7283b2cb89d5189540b69330?ref_src=aimlessnews
Was hospital bombing staged - https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-deletes-russian-embassy-u-k-tweets-claiming-maternity-hospital-was-staged?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is a bioweapon attack next thing they blame on Russia - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-10-us-bioweapons-labs-confirmed-as-deep-state-sets-stage-for-biowar-false-flag-event-to-be-blamed-on-russia.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are all these pharma and chemical companies in Kiev - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Kiev.mp4
No way, Hunter Biden firm involved in Ukraine biolabs, color me shocked - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-firm-rosemont-seneca-invested-firm-tied-ukrainian-biolabs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Congress gave itself a raise in new spending bill - https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2022/03/americans-cant-afford-gas-congress-just-gave-daniel-greenfield/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Does Biden own an electric vehicle - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1501987767487803402?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trucker in Tennessee has sobering message - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fck-going-next-month-milk-cost-11-truck-drivers-rant-soaring-gas-prices-goes-viral-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Delta gonna lose, hope this guy gets huge payout - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1501817700619673602?ref_src=aimlessnews
Geo-engineering there way to your demise, from Brian - https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud exposed - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ballot-bombshells-20-episodes-exposing-fraud-illegalities-and?ref_src=aimlessnews
353 counties in 29 states had more than 100% voter registration - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/new-judicial-watch-analysis-finds-353-u-s-counties-in-29-states-with-voter-registration-exceeding-100/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud evidence in Georgia - https://rsbnetwork.com/news/voterga-reveals-election-changing-discrepancies-in-georgia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Arrogant asshole gets 150 days in jail - https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/10/us/jussie-smollett-sentencing-trial/index.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NASA goes woke - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nasa-unveils-new-gender-pronoun-project/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Duck Duck Go censors news, I use the Brave browser and Brave search engine - https://search.brave.com/
Dogs - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antidote-to-politics-doggy-style/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1502283195802271745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - We the People (Kid Rock) - Lets Go Brandon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29veHfOMD40
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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