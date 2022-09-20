9/18/2022 Fay Fay Show: It was Wang Qishan who convinced the Saudi Arabians to do business with Chen Yuan. Under the guise of Xi Jinping’s special envoy, Chen Yuan and Zhang Hongwei took 120 billion USD in commission from Saudi Arabia, but failed to keep their promises. That’s why their children dare not to go back to Saudi Arabia
