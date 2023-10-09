Create New Account
15 min after ONE chemtrail. Here's the result.
channel image
Swedish Skies
5 Subscribers
128 views
Published a day ago

Swedish Skies. 09/10/2023.

Swedes, PLEASE stop thinking this is normal. These are not  normal clouds, this is not a normal sky.

A bare hour ago the sky was horizon to horizon clear and dawning blue. One chemtrail later this is the result. I see more forming further along the horizon.

Start questioning your government and the European Meteorological Agency. Be prepared for the lies and bullsh*t you'll get.

Keep pushing and questioning anyway. At least let them know that yes, we DO notice.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringswedenclimate change hoaxthe dimmingweather manipulationeuropean meteorological agency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket