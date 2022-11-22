Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 24. Practical Questions Regarding The Sabbath

Is the Sabbath still relevant today? If so, why is it important to keep the Sabbath holy? Did Jesus break the Sabbath? Practical advice regarding the Sabbath. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

