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Justin Falls On His Face
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411 views • June 20, 2021
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New free speech social media platform
http://sohshul.life/
https://new.awakeningchannel.com/vaccinations-must-stop-immediately/
Trudeau Government Attempt To Force Through C-10 Backfires As Speaker Strikes Down Amendments, Giving Canadians More Time To Push Back
https://spencerfernando.com/2021/06/15/trudeau-government-attempt-to-force-through-c-10-backfires-as-speaker-strikes-down-amendments-giving-canadians-more-time-to-push-back/
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c10.html
Bill C-10 full text
https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-10/second-reading
New free speech social media platform
http://sohshul.life/
https://new.awakeningchannel.com/vaccinations-must-stop-immediately/
Trudeau Government Attempt To Force Through C-10 Backfires As Speaker Strikes Down Amendments, Giving Canadians More Time To Push Back
https://spencerfernando.com/2021/06/15/trudeau-government-attempt-to-force-through-c-10-backfires-as-speaker-strikes-down-amendments-giving-canadians-more-time-to-push-back/
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c10.html
Bill C-10 full text
https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-10/second-reading
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