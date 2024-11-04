Hezbollah captured an attack on a concentration of Zionist troops near Kafr Kila & Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon

One of those 1200 attacks is right here. Hezbollah captured an attack on a concentration of Zionist troops near Kafr Kila and Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

"Netanyahu" canceled his visit to Metula after a Hezbollah drone exploded there twenty minutes before his arrival.

Adding:

According to far-right Hebrew Channel 14 news, the Zionists are planning a long-term occupation of Gaza. They are going to seal the strip with three separate buffer zones, one on the northern border, one on the South (the Philadelphi corridor) and a third with a new strip of settlements in the so-called Be'eri corridor in the "Gaza envelope."

These settlements serve a dual purpose. Not only do they drive new settlement to the region, thereby claiming more Palestinian land, but they also act as military forts. The settlers are heavily armed and expected to defend themselves from attack. As you can expect from the Zionists, "defense" is a euphemism. These settlements will represent the vanguard against Palestine, an armed wall against what the settlers call "infiltrators", as if someone can infiltrate their own stolen land. Adding insult to injury, the settlers themselves are heavily subsidized by the state, most of them do not work and rather employ low-paid Palestinians and immigrants to serve as agricultural laborers. In other words, it's slavery in all but name. The situation of these laborers is so bad that even Zionist courts have ruled in their favor. Studies have shown that nearly 100% of them are sexually assaulted, and many of them are forced to work the fields during attacks as their masters hide in government-provided bomb shelters.

This is a tactic as old as the Zionist entity itself. During the 1940s, they would use Mizrahi Jewish (Jews from the middle east) settlers as their buffer, basically weaponizing a group of desperately poor immigrants. Now, the settlers are mostly people from America and Western Europe, spurred on by the promise of free land.

The Zionist plan is already underway, a new series of military fortifications has been built in the area. Even as they struggle for their lives in Lebanon, they still tighten the noose around Palestine.

🐻Almost like genocide is the entire point of Zionism in the first place.

Adding:

52 countries demand an arms embargo against the Zionists.

Countries like NATO member Turkiye, China, Russia, Vietnam, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Indinesia, Egypt and many more have united to demand a UN arms embargo on the Zionist entity.

Most of the world stands against Zionist apartheid and wants an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Conspicuous for their absences are the US and it's European allies, all of whom are proud of their complicity in the ethnic cleansing.

🐻If the shoe was on the other foot, the media would be calling the USA an "increasingly isolated regime"

More:

The israeli army announced that its special forces have carried out a behind-enemy-line operation in the border region with Syria.

The operation aimed at arresting a civilian whose house is near the border and overlooks israeli positions. Of course, the IOF claimed that he was an agent to the IRGC.

and:

According to the Times of "Israel", American Airlines has cancelled all flights to Occupied Palestine until at least September, 2025 due to ongoing fighting in the region.