The Latest Super Bomb FAB-1500 Horrified NATO┃Russian VKS Switched On The Mode Of Total Destruction
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

For more than three days, independent experts, including numerous telegram channels, have been discussing the mass surrender of Ukrainian paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Let me remind you that on September 4, near the settlement of 'Kleshchyevka', the Russian aerospace forces used a completely new aerial bomb of special power 'FAB-1500 M54'.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

