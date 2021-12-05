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[Nov 30, 2021] TBD: Episode #42: ”Flat Earth and NASA Lies” w/ David Weiss [The Big Dumb Podcast]
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118 views • December 05, 2021
Thank you for tuning in to another episode of TBD! On this episode, we welcome the one and only David Weiss to have a discussion about Flat Earth and the constant lies from NASA. We had a great time with lots of good visuals (video forthcoming), and as expected he blew my mind, and I hope he at least makes you question the world we live on. I encourage all of you to do your own research on these topics and check out Dave's work and come to your own conclusions! It was an honor to have Dave on the show, and can't wait to have him on again!
And check us out! We also now have MERCH!!! Prices were just lowered to make it more accessible to everyone! Standard T-Shirts now just $19.84! https://tbd-46.creator-spring.com/
All of our links to everything: https://linktr.ee/TheBigDumbPodcast
DONATIONS:
PayPal: [email protected]
Cashapp: $KyleRainey
Venmo: @Kyle-Rainey-5
Official TBD accounts for donations are forthcoming, but those listed above will work for now. Also other methods of supporting will be available in the future, with donation tiers, sustaining donation options, and more! In the meantime, any donation amount will get your name read on the show, and any amount over $5 will get your name and a note, if you include one, read on the show. Thank you for your support! Value 4 Value will be our model going forward.
Email: [email protected]
IG: @thebigdumb_podcast
Twatter: @TheBigDumbPod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thebigdumbpodcast
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigDumbPodcast
Also, check out my personal Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RaineyDayWoodworkCo
Checkout my Mom's boutique: https://ragsforransom.com/ and use Promo Code "BIGDUMB" for 25% OFF your order!
And please, whether you listen on Apple Podcasts or somewhere else, go to Apple Podcasts and leave a 5-Star Review! If you leave a 5-Star Review, we will read it on the show and share it on social media, and you can say whatever you want (as long as it's a 5-Star Review!) It helps the show so much, more than you know.
And the best way to grow our show is by word of mouth, so share this show with your friends, your mom, whoever!
Thank you all so much! Much love to you all!
Enjoy the show!
Please check out Dave's stuff in the links below:
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
And check us out! We also now have MERCH!!! Prices were just lowered to make it more accessible to everyone! Standard T-Shirts now just $19.84! https://tbd-46.creator-spring.com/
All of our links to everything: https://linktr.ee/TheBigDumbPodcast
DONATIONS:
PayPal: [email protected]
Cashapp: $KyleRainey
Venmo: @Kyle-Rainey-5
Official TBD accounts for donations are forthcoming, but those listed above will work for now. Also other methods of supporting will be available in the future, with donation tiers, sustaining donation options, and more! In the meantime, any donation amount will get your name read on the show, and any amount over $5 will get your name and a note, if you include one, read on the show. Thank you for your support! Value 4 Value will be our model going forward.
Email: [email protected]
IG: @thebigdumb_podcast
Twatter: @TheBigDumbPod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thebigdumbpodcast
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigDumbPodcast
Also, check out my personal Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RaineyDayWoodworkCo
Checkout my Mom's boutique: https://ragsforransom.com/ and use Promo Code "BIGDUMB" for 25% OFF your order!
And please, whether you listen on Apple Podcasts or somewhere else, go to Apple Podcasts and leave a 5-Star Review! If you leave a 5-Star Review, we will read it on the show and share it on social media, and you can say whatever you want (as long as it's a 5-Star Review!) It helps the show so much, more than you know.
And the best way to grow our show is by word of mouth, so share this show with your friends, your mom, whoever!
Thank you all so much! Much love to you all!
Enjoy the show!
Please check out Dave's stuff in the links below:
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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