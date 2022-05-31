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Multi-National Billion Dollar Counter-Intelligence Operation 10 TIMES More Explosive Than 2000 Mules! Durham-Sussman Verdict! Arizona Atomic Truth Bomb! [S]elections! PLUS Seth Keshel's on The Q Team!
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360 views • May 31, 2022
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Previous Updates:
Trump's EPIC NRA Speech, "We'll Train Teachers to Conceal Carry! If We Can Send $40B to Ukraine, We Can Afford to Protect Our Children!"
https://rumble.com/v16ftjm-trump-well-train-teachers-to-conceal-carry-if-we-can-send-ukraine-40b-we-ca.html
2000 Mules Leading To Arrests! Atomic Truth Bombs! What Comes Next Will Blow Your Mind! It's So Much Bigger! PLUS, The Latest Durham Developments! And The Assault on The 2nd Amendment!
https://rumble.com/v16affn-2000-mules-leading-to-arrests-atomic-truth-bombs-whats-next-is-mind-blowing.html
General Mike Flynn: Pain Coming! Durham Indictments & Convictions! Kash Patel, "It's Getting Hot! And It's About to Get Fun!" Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Next?
https://rumble.com/v1619s2-general-flynn-pain-coming-durham-indictments-and-convictions-kash-patel-its.html
The Monkeypox Midterm Lockdowns! New U.S. Monetary System! Peter Strzok & Lisa Page Flipped! Hillary's $100 Million Hoax!
https://rumble.com/v15rzph-monkeypox-midterm-lockdowns-new-u.s.-monetary-system-strzok-and-page-flippe.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
Trump's EPIC NRA Speech, "We'll Train Teachers to Conceal Carry! If We Can Send $40B to Ukraine, We Can Afford to Protect Our Children!"
https://rumble.com/v16ftjm-trump-well-train-teachers-to-conceal-carry-if-we-can-send-ukraine-40b-we-ca.html
2000 Mules Leading To Arrests! Atomic Truth Bombs! What Comes Next Will Blow Your Mind! It's So Much Bigger! PLUS, The Latest Durham Developments! And The Assault on The 2nd Amendment!
https://rumble.com/v16affn-2000-mules-leading-to-arrests-atomic-truth-bombs-whats-next-is-mind-blowing.html
General Mike Flynn: Pain Coming! Durham Indictments & Convictions! Kash Patel, "It's Getting Hot! And It's About to Get Fun!" Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Next?
https://rumble.com/v1619s2-general-flynn-pain-coming-durham-indictments-and-convictions-kash-patel-its.html
The Monkeypox Midterm Lockdowns! New U.S. Monetary System! Peter Strzok & Lisa Page Flipped! Hillary's $100 Million Hoax!
https://rumble.com/v15rzph-monkeypox-midterm-lockdowns-new-u.s.-monetary-system-strzok-and-page-flippe.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
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