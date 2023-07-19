Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fast moving rods skyfish or critters caught on film IR 4k camera
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
29 views
Published Yesterday

#ufos #skycritters

Nope just most likely moths and other small flies in the night

even though its winter.. it was a warmer night after much rain

in new zealand south island

clear stars not rain droplets

Keywords
ufoufosexposurecamerabeamovalshipcraftjellyfishbugscrystalflareuapslowuapsartifactshuttercritterskyfishskycritterlongexposure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket