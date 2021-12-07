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Endgame Initiated
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Alex revisits the predictions made in his groundbreaking film Endgame and sounds the alarm on the latest developments by the scientific elite and their plans to wipe out billions through medical false flags and forced injections
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Hit The Brakes
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Hit The Brakes
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