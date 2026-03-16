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4yrs ago VAERS Reports Of Post-Vaccine Paralysis; Looking For Patterns In The Data TimTruth
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vxiqyp-many-vaers-reports-of-post-vaccine-paralysis-looking-for-patterns-in-the-da.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/post-vaccine-paralysis-in-vaers:a
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6M5ZbHrbtOh6/
Many VAERS Reports Of Post-Vaccine Paralysis; Looking For Patterns In The Data