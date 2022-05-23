THE NEW WORLD ORDER PREPARES THEIR FINAL ATTACK

Many of us didn’t see it, yet in early 2020, but today, millions of us are now aware of the emerging One World Government and their deceitful plans to seize power hidden under the guise of “world health”.



And many of us are now awake to the fact that this so-called New World Order is religiously paganistic, Luciferic and Satanic.



So, it’s no surprise that their Coronation Ball climaxes on May 28th, with a Devil-Horned Moon and the Jupiter-Mars Conjunction, which is believed to bring success when starting a war.



Their big week of megalomania begins on May 22, in Switzerland, with both the World Health Organization’s annual World Health Assembly and the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.



In Geneva, the WHO will be voting on a Pandemic Treaty, known officially as the “Zero Draft Report of the Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies to the 75th World Health Assembly”.



This pandemic treaty will make them the directing and coordinating authority on international health. The WHO’s Zero Draft plan includes regular simulation exercises, global surveillance, more vaccines, more censorship, contact tracing and digital vaccine passports.



In Davos, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum’s annual meeting theme is “History at a Turning Point.” Their agenda includes more vaccines, more censorship and more “LGBTQI+ Resilience”.



The same week in Indonesia, the United Nation’s Office for Disaster Risk Reduction is holding their annual Global Platform, where they will be planning for regular, ongoing pandemic simulations, more global governance, more money to fight Climate Change and ultimately, accomplishing the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda, also known as the “Great Reset”.



After the New World Order’s narcissistic week ends, with the Devil-Horned Moon Jupiter-Mars Conjunction, Klaus Schwab and his fellow Satanists can celebrate with their friends at CERN. And then what?



In March of 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative conducted a tabletop exercise simulating a global pandemic involving a monkeypox terrorist attack, something Bill Gates has told us to expect.



The Biden administration has just bought millions of doses monkeypox vaccines and mysterious cases are now being reported.



The final assault of the New World Order will involve a manmade bio attack, food shortages, FEMA camps, rolling blackouts and endless riots.



Violence may save your life some day and it might save your freedom. If we really wanted to solve this problem, we could all peacefully convene at our local government council and demand either their allegiance to the Constitution or their immediate resignation.



Because the New World Order is not going to surrender and the entire US Government is under their control.



This coming Memorial Day, remember and honor the ancestors who died for our freedom, because it may very well be our last.



[Video of Prince Charles]

“Here, we need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. It offers the only real prospect of achieving fundamental economic transition.”