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60,000 AUSTRALIANS TRYING TO STOP MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW -- SHARE EVERYWHERE ..!!!
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50 views • November 16, 2021
Video: Victorians refused to allow an Andrews ‘dictatorship’ to ‘trump democracy’ (Sky News Australia)
“Do we think that if this passes today, and the legislation is applied, that those 50,000 people or so who marched on Saturday will just shrug their shoulders and say ‘Oh, well, we tried’? I doubt it. The giant has awoken.”
‘Enormous alarm’: debate and protest continue over controversial Victorian pandemic powers bill
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/enormous-alarm-debate-and-protest-continue-over-controversial-victorian-pandemic-powers-bill/ar-AAQLtxi?ocid=msedgntp
Sky News Australia
News, current affairs, discussion
“Do we think that if this passes today, and the legislation is applied, that those 50,000 people or so who marched on Saturday will just shrug their shoulders and say ‘Oh, well, we tried’? I doubt it. The giant has awoken.”
‘Enormous alarm’: debate and protest continue over controversial Victorian pandemic powers bill
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/enormous-alarm-debate-and-protest-continue-over-controversial-victorian-pandemic-powers-bill/ar-AAQLtxi?ocid=msedgntp
Sky News Australia
News, current affairs, discussion
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